Portage police provide race, hometowns of those arresteded in quest for greater transparency

PORTAGE — Responding to a push from the public for a great presence on social media and for more details on officer activity, the Portage Police Department has begun providing a monthly report of its calls that now includes the hometowns of those arrested and their race.
"Ultimately this is information the public wanted from us and we were willing to provide it in an effort at transparency," said Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the department.
"Whatever conclusions the public draws from this data is up to them, but we think it shows the officers are out there working hard and continuing to keep the community safe," he said.
The August report shows that of the 77 arrests carried out by the department, 13 involved people of color.
Officers arrested 11 black males, one black female and one Pacific Islander, accounting for about 17% of all those taken into custody during August, according to statistics posted by the department.
Of all those arrested last month, just more than half — 53% — lived outside of the city, according to the department. Nine were from Illinois.
Officers were kept busy last month with 3,039 incidents, which averaged out to 98 a day, the department said.
The largest number of calls at 241 involved suspicious incidents, followed closely at 232 by fights/disturbances, according to the statistics.
Police said they responded to 137 vehicle crashes, 106 well-being checks, 84 assists to the fire department/EMS, and 71 each of reckless driving and thefts/shoplifting.
There were 12 overdose/narcotics calls, seven burglary calls, five sex offense calls and one alleging indecent exposure, police said.
Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano wanted to begin sharing the monthly data "to give the public a better understanding of what their police department is doing," Maynard said. "To a lot of us it appeared that the general public didn’t really know how much an officer does in shift."
The department initially broke the incident reports down into a few categories showing the most frequent calls for service and categories that are of interest to the public, he said. The public then began asking for arrest numbers, and hometowns and races of those arrested.
