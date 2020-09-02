Portage police provide race, hometowns of those arresteded in quest for greater transparency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Responding to a push from the public for a great presence on social media and for more details on officer activity, the Portage Police Department has begun providing a monthly report of its calls that now includes the hometowns of those arrested and their race.

"Ultimately this is information the public wanted from us and we were willing to provide it in an effort at transparency," said Sgt. Rob Maynard, public information officer with the department.

"Whatever conclusions the public draws from this data is up to them, but we think it shows the officers are out there working hard and continuing to keep the community safe," he said.

The August report shows that of the 77 arrests carried out by the department, 13 involved people of color.

Officers arrested 11 black males, one black female and one Pacific Islander, accounting for about 17% of all those taken into custody during August, according to statistics posted by the department.

Of all those arrested last month, just more than half — 53% — lived outside of the city, according to the department. Nine were from Illinois.

Officers were kept busy last month with 3,039 incidents, which averaged out to 98 a day, the department said.