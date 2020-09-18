Portage police release attempted robbery video

PORTAGE — Portage police have released a video in hopes that someone can identify a man suspected of a recent attempted robbery.
The man, who is wearing a protective face mask, is seen in the 56-second video rushing up to the counter at an undisclosed business and holding an unidentified object like a gun.
He then attempts to jump over the counter before falling back and then talking a short time with someone on the other side of the counter. He looks directly at the camera at one point and then walks away apparently empty handed.
The sound is not available on the video.
The incident occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, police said. Police do not want to reveal the site of the attempted robbery.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police Detective Chris Burch at 219-762-3122 or at 219-764-5796.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.