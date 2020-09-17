Portage police release photo of man sought for questioning

PORTAGE — The Portage Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man sought in connection with a check fraud case.
Police released a photo of the man behind the wheel of vehicle hoping someone will be able to identify him.
The man is believed to be the driver in the case in question, Portage Police Detective Sgt. Dave Czilli said Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Czilli at 219-764-5708.
