Portage police release photo of man sought for questioning
Portage sought

Portage police are seeking this man in connection with a check fraud. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Czilli at 219-764-5708.

PORTAGE — The Portage Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man sought in connection with a check fraud case.

Police released a photo of the man behind the wheel of vehicle hoping someone will be able to identify him.

The man is believed to be the driver in the case in question, Portage Police Detective Sgt. Dave Czilli said Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Czilli at 219-764-5708.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

