Portage police release photos hoping public can ID person of interest

PORTAGE — Police released a few surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify an individual spotted outside a local business early Tuesday.

The images of the person were captured around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Stone Avenue, Portage police said.

A photo of a vehicle was also captured. Police said it appears to be a silver Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Lisa Duncan at 219-764-5706 or message the department through Facebook.