Portage police release photos of burglary suspect
PORTAGE — Portage police have released surveillance photos hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a Sept. 20 burglary off of Industrial Avenue.

The photos show a man sitting in a white SUV outside the business and also walking inside the building wearing dark clothing.

Anyone able to identify the suspect or assist in any other way is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Czilli at 219-764-5708.

