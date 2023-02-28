PORTAGE — Portage police have released surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identify a suspect in a theft from a vehicle.

The theft occurred Feb. 17 in Portage, police said.

"The victim’s credit cards were later used at several businesses in Lake Station," according to police.

The suspect was driving a white Honda SUV, which is featured among the surveillance photos.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Portage police detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or at nheuberger@portage-in.com.