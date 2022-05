Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme

PORTAGE — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the passing of counterfeit bills on several occasions over the past month at a local store.

"On the last occurrence, the male entered into the front passenger seat of this vehicle after leaving the store," police said, referring to one of the released photos.

Anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Lisa Duncan at 219-764-5706.

