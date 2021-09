Portage police release photos of three sought in wake of thefts

PORTAGE — Police have released a group of surveillance photos in hope the public can help identify three people sought in connection with recent thefts from the Speedway gas station at 5011 Central Ave.

The photos were taken during two thefts, Portage police said.

The woman photographed during a theft Friday accompanied a suspect and was not observed taking anything, according to police.

The vehicle photographed Friday is believed to be a dark blue Chevrolet Traverse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Burch at 219-764-5796 or message the department through Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.