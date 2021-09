Portage police release video of armed robbery, seek help identifying man

PORTAGE — Police have released a short surveillance video clip seeking help identifying a man, who carried out an armed robbery that occurred around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Super 8 motel at 6118 U.S. 20.

The man, who is wearing a medical face mask and gloves, is seen in the video rushing up to the counter in hotel lobby, tossing something down and pointing a black handgun.

He is wearing a dark long-sleeve T-shirt with The North Face logo and a head covering.

"Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective (Nicole) Heuberger at 219-764-5707," Portage police said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.