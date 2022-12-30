Portage police say apartment shooting could have had tragic results

PORTAGE — Police say a shooting this week outside a local apartment could have had tragic results.

"I noted anyone to have fired a gun from his lower level balcony put pedestrians in the complex at risk of bodily harm, as well as anyone driving on the toll road exit ramp," a Portage police officer said. "The ramp was directly east from Mr. (Raul) Verduzco's balcony."

Police said they were called out at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday to the 6000 block of Canden Avenue and were told someone had been shooting a gun in a parking area.

Officers visited a nearby apartment and met with resident Verduzco, 39, and Marissa Lozano, 38, of Hobart, who denied knowing anything about the reported shooting, according to the incident report.

Officers said they noticed five fresh ammunition casings from a 9 mm handgun on Verduzco's lower level balcony. A live round, matching the others, was found just inside the apartment's sliding door, police said.

Verduzco and Lozano were taken to the Portage police station and Verduzco was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly kicking the door to an interview room and then cursing at officers, the report says.

Lozano was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police allegedly found her with multiple pills of the tranquilizer Alprazolam. Police said she also had $2,102 in a plastic bag.

Police secured a search warrant for the apartment and said they found a handgun, rifle and shotgun, various rounds of ammunition, and two glass jars containing marijuana, the report says.

Verduzco faces an additional felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, court records show.

