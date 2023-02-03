PORTAGE — A 28-year-old Portage woman, who police nabbed as she ran out of her home naked with blood of her face and carrying a 5-month-old girl, had moments before shot and injured her husband, according to incident reports.

Rachael Trinidad was taken into custody by Portage police and faces felony counts of domestic battery and battery, police said.

Police said they were called to the house in the 2400 block of Juniper Street around 3:14 p.m. Wednesday. A man had called in to report he had been shot by his wife and that he took the gun away from her but feared she was going to get another firearm.

"Dispatch further stated they heard additional shots be fired while on the phone with the caller," police said.

As police arrived at the residence and took cover with their weapons drawn, they reportedly saw a bloodied woman, later identified as Trinidad, run out of the garage carrying a child in the frigid temperatures. Trinidad and the child were rushed to a police vehicle under the cover of an officer.

As officers were attempting to direct the woman to a nearby ambulance, she reportedly made an attempt to go back to the home, police said. At that point, the baby was taken from Trinidad and rushed to the ambulance.

Trinidad, who spoke incoherently, had injuries to her nose and a cut on the top of her head, police said.

Meanwhile, other officers made their way into the home and to an upstairs bathroom where the injured man was located, according to the incident report. The officers found a loaded AR-15 rifle at the bottom of the stairs leading to the second floor of the house, and found multiple spent shell casings on the floor of the master bedroom that appeared to be from the rifle.

"The air in the bedroom smelled strongly of gunpowder, and I observed blood spots in multiple locations on the bedroom floor," an officer said in the police report.

A man walked out of a nearby bathroom with a gunshot wound to his upper back, police said.

"(The man) had a towel over his neck/back area which had blood on it," according to the incident report. "I also observed a gunshot wound located on (the man's) back area which was not actively bleeding."

The man was directed to medics on the scene and officers said they found "multiple blood pools and entry holes in the door and wall of the bathroom."

Police said they also found a loaded pistol in the bathroom and were told by the man there were a total of three rifles and two pistols in the home.

Trinidad was being held without bond Friday morning at the Porter County jail pending the filing of criminal charges, officials said.

