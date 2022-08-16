Portage police say they came under attack and were injured after responding to large brawl

PORTAGE — Portage police officers said they came under attack and were injured after responding to a report of a large brawl in the area of Myers Elementary School at 3100 Willowdale Road.

Three people were taken into custody, including one man, Matthew Gonzalez, 41, of Portage, who is accused of punching an officer in the face and then placing him in a "guillotine chokehold," according to the incident report.

The officer's right eye was left swollen and bleeding, police said.

Police said they were called out at 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the disturbance. They were told there had been a large brawl and then observed a man, later identified as Robert Johnson, 37, of Gary, with a bloody face running away from the scene.

Officers pursued the man into a home and confronted him and the homeowners, Matthew Gonzalez and Holly Gonzalez, 42, all of whom appeared to be very intoxicated, police said.

The trio would not discuss the fight that had occurred outside and Matthew Gonzalez had to be kept from walking away into another room, the report says.

Holly Gonzalez then began pushing one of the officers, who reportedly took her to the ground. Matthew Gonzalez responded by punching another officer in the face with a closed fist, and as the officer attempted to contain him, Matthew Gonzalez put his arm around the officer's neck, the report says.

An officer said he had to use a stun gun several times on Matthew Gonzalez to get him in handcuffs.

Johnson was also resisting police and flinging blood on the officers until a stun gun was used to take him into custody, the report says.

The officer who was punched was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a fractured right orbital bone and cuts to his right eye area and bruising, police said.

Another officer said he suffered thumb and elbow injuries in his encounter with Matthew Gonzalez.

Mathew Gonzalez and Johnson were taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken to the county jail.

"While waiting with Matthew to get an X-ray on his elbow he stated to officers that 'he deserves it, that it was all his fault' and was apologetic towards officers for his actions," police said.

Matthew Gonzalez faces felony counts of aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury, battery with injury to law enforcement, battery to law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with injury, and misdemeanor battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Holly Gonzalez faces a felony count of battery to law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Johnson faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of resisting law enforcement.