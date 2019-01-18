Portage police search for suspect in armed robbery at Walgreens

Portage police are looking for the man in this surveillance photograph. He is a suspect in an armed robbery at Walgreens, 6001 Central Ave., Thursday evening. If there was anyone outside/inside Walgreens from approximately 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. please contact Detective Phil Garzella at 219-764-5710.
PORTAGE — An unidentified man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from Walgreens Thursday night after showing a clerk a gun concealed under his shirt.
Police responded to the retailer just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Walgreens at 6001 Central Ave., according to a news release from Police Chief Troy Williams.
Officers flooded the area after learning a suspect fled Walgreens in an unknown direction.
The store clerk described the suspect as a white, 6-foot-4-inch man weighing between 280 and 300 pounds with red facial hair and wearing a green jacket, black shoes and a black baseball cap.
The clerk told police the man made several laps around the store and eventually came to the counter with a cold drink. Another customer came to the register and the man walked outside. Once that customer was done, the man came back inside, went toward the refrigeration area and came back to the counter with another cold drink, Williams said.
The man lifted his shirt to expose the handle of a firearm. The clerk removed the cash drawer and the man took the cash and left.
The clerk alerted his supervisor and 911 was called. No one was injured during this incident, Williams said.
A review of the surveillance video showed the man arrived and left in a silver SUV. Additionally, there was a second person who exited the vehicle with the man.
That subject is described as a short white male with no facial hair, wearing a black/gray hoodie, black beanie hat and black pants. He is a person of interest at this point.
If there was anyone at the Walgreens from approximately 10:30 to 11 p.m., police are asking them to contact Detective Phil Garzella at 219-764-5710.
