Portage police seek tips on fatal crash, call for end to false social media posts

PORTAGE — Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said his department has still been unable to interview the injured driver who triggered the six-vehicle crash a week ago that left a a 24-year-old Chesterton teacher dead.

Faced with delays caused by inaccurate leads and tips, Candiano encourages anyone with accurate information about the crash to contact the investigation team at 219-762-3122.

"If you do not have reliable information or you are speculating, we would respectfully request you stop sharing on social media," Candiano said.

Portage police say Lauren Thompson, an eighth-grade English teacher at Chesterton Middle School, was sitting behind the wheel of a GMC SUV along southbound Willowcreek Road two vehicles back from a red light at Lute Road around 5:45 p.m. Nov. 8 when her vehicle was struck from behind by a fast-moving 2016 Cadillac SUV.

"The Cadillac struck the GMC with such force that the GMC was shoved into the rear of a third vehicle and all three vehicles continued completely through the intersection and came to rest on the south side of Lute Road," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"In the aftermath of this initial collision three other vehicles that were traveling on Lute Road or northbound Willowcreek were struck in secondary collisions with the first three vehicles," Maynard said. "One of these involved vehicles flipped onto its roof and another vehicle came to rest on top of the Cadillac."

Police arrived to find Thompson dead at the scene and others injured, including the driver of the Cadillac, who was extricated and taken to a trauma center.

"At this point, we know extremely excessive speed was the main factor," Candiano said. "However, we do not currently know if there were any other contributing factors/circumstances."

"We are currently waiting on toxicology results and vehicle data, which require court orders," he said. "Additionally, we have been unable to speak with the driver, who triggered the crash, due to his current medical condition."

"Once we have completed our investigation, we will forward our information to the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office for review," Candiano said. "At that time, if charges are applicable, we will move forward accordingly."

The chief said his department has received numerous questions regarding the identity of the drivers involved in the deadly crash and has been accused on social media of withholding the information for various alleged reasons.

"As with any crime or potential crime, we do not release names of suspects/participants until the investigation is complete and charges are filed or in the event there is an immediate threat to the community," he said.

He said the names of those involved in the crash are part of the state police crash report, which is available to those drivers, vehicle owners and their insurance companies

"Thus, this information is not being withheld, but it will not be released to the general public until the proper time," Candiano said.

"Unfortunately, within minutes of this tragedy occurring, the streets were lined with onlookers, taking photos and videos, which were posted online," he said. "Sadly, incorrect information was often attached to these photos and videos, which reached family members before responders were even able to do notifications."

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Thursday his office is involved in the investigation.

"We are in the process of completing our investigation, which includes accident reconstruction, search warrants for the 'black boxes' and toxicology testing if any," he said.

"Once we have all of the pertinent information, we can evaluate what charges to file," he said. "That would include counts not just related to the death, but for everyone else that was injured in the crash."