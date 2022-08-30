Portage police seeking ID of woman following theft

PORTAGE — Police have released a couple surveillance photos in hopes the public can help identity a woman in the wake of a recent theft.
The theft occurred at South Shore Liquors at 6546 U.S. 6, police said.
Anyone with information about the woman's identity is encouraged to contact Portage police detective Dave Czilli at 219-764-5708 or message the department through Facebook.
