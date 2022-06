Portage police turning to pedal power to reach local residents

PORTAGE — City residents should begin seeing police officers pedaling through their neighborhoods beginning this week as part of an effort to expand patrols and communicate more directly with the public, the department has announced.

"I believe this will provide more visibility and encourage more positive interaction between our officers and citizens," Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said.

"Please feel free to speak with our officers and pass along any concerns you have, especially those related to your neighborhood," he said.

Portage police officers have already been patrolling local trails on bikes, Candiano said. That effort is being expanded starting this week to include periodic neighborhood patrols.

