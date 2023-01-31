Portage police upping safety procedures after bullet falls from AR-15 during recent trial

VALPARAISO — Portage police say they are improving safety procedures after a round of ammunition fell from an AR-15 rifle as it was was being handled as evidence during a rape trial last week.

The incident did not result in the gun being fired or any injuries, but reportedly stunned those in the courtroom.

"What we believe occurred was a very rare type of malfunction associated with this style of firearm (AR-15 rifle) that allowed the single round of ammunition to remain jammed in the upper receiver of the rifle and not readily within view of the inspecting officer," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard said.

"In response, we have investigated the incident and have decided upon changes to be made to our policies and procedures to ensure that a similar incident does not happen again," he said.

The department's firearms instructor cadre reviewed the officer’s original report, conducted a verbal debrief with the officer, interviewed a court staff member present during the incident, and inspected the round of ammunition and the firearm.

"It is not practical to expect every police officer to know the finer points and nuances of every firearm they might encounter during the course of their duties," Maynard said. "In this particular incident the officer followed department safety guidelines by confirming the ammunition feeding device (magazine) was removed from the weapon and the chamber of the weapon was clear of any ammunition."

"Although the rifle was already incapable of being fired due to the malfunction, the officer still followed protocol by blocking the rifle’s chamber with a safety device as trained, ensuring it was incapable of being fired," according to Maynard. "This chamber blocking safety device was present on the rifle while in the courtroom as well."

Maynard said the officer responsible for the pieces of evidence "followed all department policies and procedures that were in place at that time regarding the handling of firearms and will not be facing any disciplinary actions."

"The changes being implemented to our policy will place it above and beyond what would be considered standard practices so that we may do better in the future to provide the degree of service our community expects and deserves," he said.

The incident in question occurred Wednesday during testimony in the trial of 32-year-old Portage resident Michael Morales, who was found guilty on all eight criminal counts stemming from accusations he told a woman to have sex with him or he would kill himself with a rifle he was holding.

During the Feb. 26, 2021, crime, Morales was reportedly holding the AR-15 rifle in question.

The victim, who knew Morales, told police she spent several hours trying to calm Morales, who was threatening to kill himself, according to the incident report. At some point, Morales reportedly said if she had sex with him he would reconsider killing himself.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

The woman said that an hour later, Morales held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said.

Morales was taken back into custody Thursday after being found guilty on four felony counts of rape, two felony counts of criminal confinement and two felony counts of sexual battery, according to the office of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Morales, who was found guilty on two Level 1 felony counts, which carry a potential penalty of 20 to 40 years behind bars, is to be sentenced Feb. 15.

