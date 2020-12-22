Portage police warn of COVID-19 vaccine scams

PORTAGE — Police warn of scams underway across the U.S. related to the newly released COVID-19 vaccines.

While no local cases of scams have been reported, there have been instances elsewhere of fraud involving the vaccines, Portage police say.

"We would like to remind everyone that there are counterfeit vaccines on the market that do not work and can even be dangerous," police said.

One big red flag is someone calling about a vaccine, police said.

"The vaccine is being paid for by the federal government and will be provided to you for free, regardless of if you have insurance or not," according to police. "You also cannot buy a higher ranking for vaccine availability, so if someone offers this to you it is a scam."

Police warn the public not to give out banking or other personal information to unsolicited callers.

"Government officials will not call the general public to ask for personal information or banking information," police said.