 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage police warn of COVID-19 vaccine scams
alert urgent

Portage police warn of COVID-19 vaccine scams

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Police warn of scams underway across the U.S. related to the newly released COVID-19 vaccines.

While no local cases of scams have been reported, there have been instances elsewhere of fraud involving the vaccines, Portage police say.

"We would like to remind everyone that there are counterfeit vaccines on the market that do not work and can even be dangerous," police said.

One big red flag is someone calling about a vaccine, police said.

"The vaccine is being paid for by the federal government and will be provided to you for free, regardless of if you have insurance or not," according to police. "You also cannot buy a higher ranking for vaccine availability, so if someone offers this to you it is a scam."

Police warn the public not to give out banking or other personal information to unsolicited callers.

"Government officials will not call the general public to ask for personal information or banking information," police said.

More information on COVID-19 scams are available at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services webpage.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts