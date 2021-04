Portage police warn of distraction crime reported in town

PORTAGE — Authorities cautioned residents after three suspects stole from a Portage man in a coordinated distraction crime, police said.

Three men in a newer white pickup truck with tool boxes attached to each side of the truck bed approached the victim's house, according to a release from Portage Police Department.

They told the resident they were maintenance technicians who came to the home for a service call. The resident let the suspects into his home, and the three coordinated a theft.

While two of the suspects were distracting the resident, a third suspect ransacked the man's belongings to steal his valuables.

On Tuesday Portage police warned residents to be aware of distraction crimes, telling individuals to ask for identification before letting anyone inside their homes. If they do not show identification, police said that residents should not let them inside and call Portage police at 219-762-3122.

