Portage prepping for today's police protest by closing access to downtown

PORTAGE — Police are closing the downtown section of Central Avenue beginning at 4 p.m. today for a protest over last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The city's main roadway will be closed to traffic from Willowcreek Road east to Hamstrom Road, police said.

Business traffic will be allowed to leave Central Avenue, but not enter, according to police. Residents of Teresa, Eleanor and Lois streets, and Lexington Avenue will be allowed access to their homes.

The protest is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. in the grassy area just east of the city's downtown police station at 6260 Central Ave., police said.

"The command staff of the Portage Police Department has been in communication with event organizers throughout the weekend and today to ensure there are clear boundaries set for the mutual benefit of everyone involved," the department said in a prepared release.