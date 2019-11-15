PORTAGE — The city's human rights ordinance will be posted at each local government building in an effort to promote diversity in the county's largest city, according to Mayor John Cannon.
"Effective Nov. 18, 2019, it will be hung for display so that all residents and guests of our city will know that we are serious about human rights and that we are a welcoming community," he said.
Citing the ordinance, Cannon said, "The city of Portage recognizes that the United States Constitution and its amendments, particularly the Bill of Rights, guarantee fundamental human rights and civil liberties for the residents of Portage. The city welcomes individuals of diverse racial, ethnic, religious and national backgrounds, and we recognize that our diversity is critical to the economic, cultural and social progression of our region.
"The city is committed to upholding the human rights of all persons in Portage, including United States citizens and citizens of other nations, and the free exercise and enjoyment of any and all rights and privileges secured by the constitutions of the United States of America and the State of Indiana," he said.
"The city calls upon all city officials and employees to respect the human rights and civil liberties of all members of this community and eliminate discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, and veteran status," Cannon said. "Likewise, the city calls upon all private citizens, including residents, employers, educators and business owners, to demonstrate similar respect for human rights and civil liberties."