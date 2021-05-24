Portage resident shot at man during dispute, police say

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old local resident is accused of twice firing a gun during a dispute outside his home Sunday night striking a vehicle just a short distance from where another man had been standing, police said.

Adam Kozuszek faces felony charges of criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and intimidation, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to the 6400 block of Kristina Avenue where Kozuszek told him he twice fired his semi-automatic .22-caliber rifle at another man because he felt threatened during a dispute.

Kozuszek said he fired the first round into the ground 15 feet away from the man approaching his home and then fired the second round closer as the man continued walking toward him, according to the incident report.

The other man told police he was standing by his vehicle in the roadway when both shots were fired. He said Kozuszek was the one approaching and the second shot struck and broke the vehicle window where the man had been standing.

There was a woman in the vehicle when it was shot, police said.