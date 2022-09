Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say

PORTAGE — A report of a person smoking an illegal substance outside a local restaurant resulted in the arrest of an employee, who reportedly told police he had smoked methamphetamine before starting his shift.

David Basile Jr., 25, of Hobart, faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and heroin, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of the Texas Corral on U.S. 6 in reference to the alleged drug use.

Officers found the vehicle in question parked behind the restaurant and said they spotted a white glass smoking pipe on the center console.

Basile exited the restaurant and reportedly told police he had been smoking methamphetamine prior to going to work. He directed police to methamphetamine in his vehicle and officers said they found heroin as well.

Basile was taken to the Porter County jail and the identity of the drugs was confirmed through a lab test.