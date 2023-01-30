Portage robbery results in chase, damaged police car, officers say

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old LaPorte man acted as if he had a weapon while robbing a local gas station before leading police on a vehicle and foot chase that resulted in a damaged police vehicle, according to the incident reports.
A Portage police officer said he spotted a white pickup truck travelling at 75 mph westbound on U.S. 20 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
While attempting to stop the truck, the officer said he learned an armed robbery had just occurred at the Citgo gas station at 6001 U.S. 20 and the suspect's vehicle matched the one he was pursuing.
The officer further learned the truck he was pursuing was stolen out of Hammond as it continued to flee at high speeds into Gary, police said.
When the truck collided with a guardrail in the area of 4th Avenue and the Taney Street bypass, the officer collided with the vehicle to stop it from escaping, according to police. The Portage officer and another from Griffith chased the driver on foot before taking him into custody.
Stokes is charged with felony counts of robbery, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and auto theft, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, court records show.
The gas station clerk reportedly told police Stokes initially came in seeking free gasoline. When told he would receive no free gasoline, Stokes left and then returned with his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket as if he had a weapon and demanded all the money from cash register, police said.
When denied money, Stokes allegedly grabbed a display of more than 50 cigarette lighters and fled, police said.
Stokes is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
