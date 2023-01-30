 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Portage robbery results in chase, damaged police car, officers say

  • 0
Jerry Stokes

Jerry Stokes

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 39-year-old LaPorte man acted as if he had a weapon while robbing a local gas station before leading police on a vehicle and foot chase that resulted in a damaged police vehicle, according to the incident reports.

A Portage police officer said he spotted a white pickup truck travelling at 75 mph westbound on U.S. 20 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While attempting to stop the truck, the officer said he learned an armed robbery had just occurred at the Citgo gas station at 6001 U.S. 20 and the suspect's vehicle matched the one he was pursuing.

The officer further learned the truck he was pursuing was stolen out of Hammond as it continued to flee at high speeds into Gary, police said.

When the truck collided with a guardrail in the area of 4th Avenue and the Taney Street bypass, the officer collided with the vehicle to stop it from escaping, according to police. The Portage officer and another from Griffith chased the driver on foot before taking him into custody.

People are also reading…

The driver, identified by police as Jerry Stokes, was taken for medical treatment and then to the Porter County jail, police said.

Stokes is charged with felony counts of robbery, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and auto theft, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, court records show.

The gas station clerk reportedly told police Stokes initially came in seeking free gasoline. When told he would receive no free gasoline, Stokes left and then returned with his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket as if he had a weapon and demanded all the money from cash register, police said.

When denied money, Stokes allegedly grabbed a display of more than 50 cigarette lighters and fled, police said.

Stokes is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Blast at mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar kills at least 32 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts