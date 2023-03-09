PORTAGE — Before a police crackdown last summer, three of what the Portage department refers to as the city's "worst" hotels were generating an average of 65 calls per month, said Chief Mike Candiano.

"I recently pulled the most updated numbers and learned we have handled 130 police calls at these hotels over the last 6 months," he said, which amounts to less than 22 total calls per month.

"At this point, it appears the proactive steps we took have dramatically affected the call volume," Candiano said. "If things begin to trend negatively as we start entering the warmer months, we will again increase patrols, enforcement details and apply the (excessive call) city ordinance if applicable."

The Times requested statistics on hotel crime in the city based on the large number of police calls to these sites over the past year or more.

These calls included the city's first homicide of 2022, involving the discovery in September of a stabbed Portage man outside the Portage Inn at 6142 U.S. 20, police said at the time.

Earlier that same day, Portage police were called to the nearby Travel Inn at 6101 U.S. 20 in response to a domestic dispute and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm, police reported.

In July, Portage police said they found four young children roaming around the Portage Inn after they were left with a nearly empty bottle of melatonin chewable gummies in their room. A 38-year-old Griffith man was arrested and has since pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Other examples include the discovery in June of what police called an underage sex party set up by an adult at the Travel Inn, drug arrests late last month of two people coming from the Portage Inn and a domestic violence arrest Monday at the Travel Inn, according to just a few of the recent police reports from the local hotels.

Greater drug/alcohol abuse a factor

The Travel Inn declined Tuesday to pass along a message for comment to management, and the Portage Inn invited email questions but did not provide responses.

Portage police did not identify the three local hotels they deemed the "worst," but Lt. Rob Maynard said the three are responsible for every type of call the department experiences throughout the entire city.

"Many of these hotels have long-term residents, so it is really very similar to an apartment building in that respect," he said.

"We handle civil complaints, disturbances, thefts, overdoses, drug possession, battery, sex crimes, suspicious persons, etc.," Maynard said.

"There is no one type of call that is hotel-specific, but if I were to generalize, I would say that the incidents we deal with at these 'three worst' hotels have a greater drug/alcohol abuse nexus than when compared to rest of the city," he said.

To add greater context to the problem, Maynard said, while the three "worst" hotels generated 1,164 calls during the 18-month period ending in June, there were just 471 calls during the same time frame for the other eight hotels in the city.

"Those 'three worst' hotels are now running just about seven calls per hotel per month (down from 21 calls per month per hotel), whereas the other eight hotels are still averaging 3.2 calls per month per hotel," he said.

Candiano said he responded to the problem at the local hotels by increasing patrols in those areas for greater visibility and enforcement activities. Multiple overtime enforcement efforts were also enacted, and help was sought from the Porter County Multi Enforcement Group.

"Additionally, we enlisted the help of our city council, mayor and city attorney, he said.

The council, in August, passed an updated ordinance for excessive police calls, which increased the penalties for what the department calls "disorderly properties and public nuisances."

"During this time, we also reached out to the property owners and advised them of the issues and possible repercussions of continued problems," Candiano said.

'Stop turning a blind eye'

John Cannon, who along with fellow Republican Austin Bonta is seeking to unseat Democratic Mayor Sue Lynch during this year's election, issued a press release last week calling on city officials to "stop turning a blind eye" to the crime problem at local hotels, as well as pitching a plan to address the issue.

"The Lynch administration's inaction has put our first responders in an untenable situation," Cannon said. "They are faced with responding to these problems almost daily leading to a feeling of despair and mental exhaustion, they are subjected to verbal and physical assaults and we are expending numerous resources without a viable way to reduce it."

He called for putting together a "hotel/motel crime reduction task force" and proposed developing new ordinances to hold hotel owners more accountable, requiring on-site surveillance cameras, requiring security at trouble hotels, requiring managers on-site, enacting quarterly code compliance checks and providing more funding for first responders.

Lynch said she reached out to police, the city council and city attorney last summer and voiced her concern about the crime problem at the three local hotels.

"I want to make it perfectly clear, we did not and are not ignoring the issues that have taken place with the three hotels," she said.

Lynch said the city responded last summer with special enforcement, outside help and ordinances changes as spelled out by Candiano.

"Portage PD will continue to stay on top of this and will closely monitor the situation and react appropriately when/if needed," she said.

