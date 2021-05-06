 Skip to main content
Portage schools go on lockout as officers investigate report of suicidal subject, police say
PORTAGE — Portage schools were on a brief lockout as police responded to a situation about a half-mile away from an elementary school Thursday afternoon. 

At 12:22 p.m. Thursday police were called to a report of a man threatening suicide by knife in the 3000 block of Bender Street, said Portage Sgt. Rob Maynard.

The school resource officer, who was monitoring police radio communications, heard the report and notified school administrators out of caution because the residence was about a half-mile from Myers Elementary School at 3100 Willowdale Road, police said.

School administration staff decided to put the schools in the area into lockout, in which the school day went on as usual but staff made sure all exterior doors were secure and guests coming into the building may have been briefly delayed. This also included Fegley Middle School and Central Elementary School, according to an email from Portage Township Schools.

Police responded at the residence at 12:25 p.m. and at 12:33 p.m. they announced the scene was safe after the knife was secured and officers spoke to those involved, Maynard said.

According to police, it appeared that the family talked to the man and he surrendered his knife before police arrived. Maynard said it was reported the man was calmly waiting outside as officers arrived.

Police said there was no threat to the schools during the incident.

"As previously stated the actions taken by all were out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the students and staff and we hope there was a minimal amount of disruption to their day," Maynard said.

