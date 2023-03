PORTAGE — A 67-year-old Portage woman, who claimed not to have enough money after being nabbed stealing nearly $200 in items from the local Walmart store, was found at the county jail to have more than $4,800 in her purse, Portage police said.

Police were called to the store at 6087 U.S. 6 shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday and told that Connie Wells was seen at a self checkout lane placing items in her cart that had not been scanned, according to the incident report.

When asked why she had not paid for the items in question, Wells reportedly said she did not have enough money, police said.

Yet jail staff later taking inventory of the items in her purse reported finding more than $4,800 in cash, the report says.

Wells said she is her mother's sole caregiver to avoid going to jail, but police learned that claim is not true.

Wells faces a criminal charge of theft and was issued a trespass warning for Walmart.

