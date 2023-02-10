PORTAGE — A 27-year-old Gary man picked a bad time to try to shoplift from the local Meijer store, according to Portage police.
The man, identified as Domonic Brothers, was spotted shoplifting late Wednesday afternoon by a fellow shopper, who happened to be an off-duty Indiana State Police officer, according to the incident report.
The state officer said he watched Brothers, who was dressed as a woman, stuffing items into a bag.
"He informed me that it looked to be hair products and two clear bottles of alcohol," Portage police said.
Brothers was then seen exiting the store, located along U.S. 6, and entering a black 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license plates parked in a handicapped spot, according to the report.
Portage police arrived on scene around 4:49 p.m. and confronted Brothers in the vehicle, who denied stealing items from the store. An officer said he found the hair products and two bottles of liquor in the trunk of the vehicle.
When friends of Brothers arrived at the vehicle, they reportedly told police they had asked Brothers to remain in the vehicle with a dog.
Police said they were unable to find receipts for the hair products and alcohol and thus took Brothers into custody on a theft charge. The total value of the items he took was $259.
Brothers reportedly blamed his friends for persuading him to take the items and stuffing them into his bag, police said.
