PORTAGE — An 18-year-old Portage High School students faces numerous criminal charges, including a felony, after being nabbed at school with hallucinogenic mushrooms, THC vape cartridges and paraphernalia, Portage police said.
School officials reportedly told police they used the school's surveillance camera system Wednesday morning to identify Kiara Kowalczyk as a suspect in the case.
Kowalczyk was found in possession of 16 THC cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, two THC vape pens, a marijuana pipe and grinder, and 11 nicotine vapes, according to the arrest report.
"I also asked Kiara where she was getting these items to which she only stated she gets them from home and brings them to school," police said.
She was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of possessing a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia, according to police.
