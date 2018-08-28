PORTAGE — A 15-year-old Portage High School student was arrested Friday night after he allegedly sent text messages threatening another student.
Porter County Sheriff's police officers responded to the home of a 14-year-old boy on Oxbow Road in South Haven Friday about 11:33 p.m. on a report that the 15-year-old boy had sent text messages containing threats to the recipient's family, home and the high school, said Jeff Biggs, chief deputy for the Porter County Sheriff's office.
The investigation led officers to a house on Monument Road in Portage where several juveniles were interviewed. One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old boy, admitted to the threats, telling police he intended for them to be a joke, said Biggs.
The teen who made the threats was arrested and transported to the Porter County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with felony intimidation.
The Portage Police Department was notified of the threats.
After learning of the threats, Biggs said he contacted Portage Township Schools Superintendent Amanda Alaniz to inform her of the situation and the actions taken by the Porter County Sheriff’s Department.
Biggs said they decided to increase the number of officers at schools on Monday for additional security, including having five sheriff's officers cover the Portage Township elementary schools.
"The Porter County Sheriff's Department would like to commend the sheriff’s deputies who took quick action to resolve the issue prior to the start of school on Monday so that our students could experience a calm, safe and uninterrupted educational environment at Portage Township Schools," said Biggs.