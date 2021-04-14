Portage theft results in pursuit, crash and two being taken at gunpoint, police say

PORTAGE — What began as a theft from the local Meijer store resulted in a police chase into Chicago, which ended in a crash and two men being taken into custody at gunpoint, police said.
The driver, Chris Shreve II, 46, of South Bend, faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of theft, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated, Portage police said.
Passenger Steven Martin, 50, of South Bend, faces a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, battery, theft and possession of paraphernalia, police said.
The police call began about 10:30 p.m. Monday with a female greeter at Meijer telling officers a man, later identified as Martin, shoved her aside as he fled the store with two vacuum cleaners, Portage police Sgt. John Wright said.
Police quickly located a white van fleeing north on Willowcreek Road and when a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle turned toward the Indiana Toll Road entrance and broke through the gate to head west, Portage police Lt. Troy Williams said in his report.
Several officers took part in the pursuit, which left the toll road at Indianapolis Boulevard with the van again breaking through the stop arm at the booth, Portage Patrolman Christopher Leer said.
The driver, later identified as Shreve, disregarded 15 stop signs and a red light and drove through several front yards as the vehicle continued west along East 106th Street before crashing into a concrete pylon in Chicago's Trumbull Park neighborhood, Leer said.
Williams said officers approached with their weapons drawn as the vehicle horn blew and light smoke rose from the engine compartment. As Martin was leaving the vehicle, Shreve initially hesitated, resulting in an officer breaking the window and Shreve then complying, police said.
A police helicopter also was flying overhead as local officers waited for Chicago police and an ambulance to arrive.
Martin was found to have a broken nose and right cheek following the crash, which set off both airbags in the van, Williams said.
Shreve and Martin were taken to the Porter County Jail.
A large number of unopened items were found in the pair's van, many with security packaging still on them, police said.