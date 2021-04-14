Portage theft results in pursuit, crash and two being taken at gunpoint, police say

PORTAGE — What began as a theft from the local Meijer store resulted in a police chase into Chicago, which ended in a crash and two men being taken into custody at gunpoint, police said.

The driver, Chris Shreve II, 46, of South Bend, faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of theft, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated, Portage police said.

Passenger Steven Martin, 50, of South Bend, faces a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, battery, theft and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

The police call began about 10:30 p.m. Monday with a female greeter at Meijer telling officers a man, later identified as Martin, shoved her aside as he fled the store with two vacuum cleaners, Portage police Sgt. John Wright said.

Police quickly located a white van fleeing north on Willowcreek Road and when a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle turned toward the Indiana Toll Road entrance and broke through the gate to head west, Portage police Lt. Troy Williams said in his report.