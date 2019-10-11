PORTAGE — The city has picked up the cost of upgrading emergency radios at each of the school buildings and the administration center for the Portage Township Schools, according to Police Chief Troy Williams.
The police department first provided radios to the buildings in 2013 to enhance safety, he said.
"The specific purpose behind that was to allow each PTS school and Administrative Building to have immediate contact with law enforcement in the event of an emergency, such as an active assailant to produce faster response times," Williams said.
You have free articles remaining.
Upon learning a few years ago the state would be transitioning to new and upgraded radio equipment, the city and police department ordered 13 new radios and chargers at a cost of $28,758 for the schools, he said.
"It is this kind of immediate contact that makes the difference when seconds count," Williams said. "The ability for an individual school to share vital information to responding officers prior to arriving on scene will help save lives and allow for the most optimal and tactically sound response."
"We will always work toward finding innovative ways to ensure safe schools for our community," he said. "Students, parents and staff must know and trust that in an emergency its local law enforcement will be there in a time of crisis. We believe these new radios, which allow for increased communication stability will provide an added sense of security for them."