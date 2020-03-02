Portage traffic stop nets kidnapping suspect

PORTAGE — A traffic stop Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Indianapolis man, who was wanted in connection with a violent kidnapping case in that area of the state.
Portage police said Brian Faulkner, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the Porter County Jail on a warrant from Marion County on felony counts of kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping using a vehicle, strangulation and confinement, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Faulkner was also wanted in Lake County for traffic offenses, police said.
The arrest occurred at 11:19 p.m. Saturday when police discovered the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license.
Faulkner, who was taken into custody without incident, is accused of going to the Marion County home of a former girlfriend on Jan. 21 and becoming angry, according to court documents. He threw the woman to the bed and began squeezing the air out of her until saying, "This isn't working fast enough," police said.
Faulkner then dragged the woman her to the bathroom, grabbed a pair of scissors and turned the water on in the tub, according to charging documents. When she questioned what he was doing, he reportedly told her, "So that way when I stab you in your throat with these scissors, your blood will drain into the water and down the drain."
He then instructed the woman they were leaving and attempted to have her get into the trunk of her car, police said. When she refused, he forced her into the passenger seat while he drove around "looking for a dark street to turn onto in order to kill her and to leave her body," the woman reportedly told police.
The woman said she fled the vehicle when she had the opportunity and contacted police. While her vehicle had been returned to her home, police were unable to locate Faulkner.