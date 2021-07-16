Portage vet to remain behind bars, poses threat to alleged strangling victims, judge says

VALPARAISO — A Portage man accused of battering and strangling a woman and 8-year-old child will remain behind bars because of the continued threat he poses to them, a judge decided Friday morning.

It also was announced Friday morning that the new charges triggered a request to release the accused, 33-year-old Manuel Nardini, from the county's veterans court program. The program provides participants the opportunity to wipe their records clean or at least reduce the impact of their offenses by successfully completing a highly structured plan aimed at helping them overcome drug, alcohol and other problems. If they fail — as has been alleged in Nardini's case — they face the original penalties for their offenses.

He faces multiple operating while intoxicated charges in the case that sent him to veterans court, according to court records.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer told Nardini on Friday while he appreciates his service to the country in the military, he feels Nardini poses a continued threat to the two most recent alleged victims in the strangulation cases.

He ordered Nardini to take part in anger management classes while at the jail and said if he or his attorney can show progress has been made, he later would reconsider the issue of bond.