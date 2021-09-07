Portage Walmart employee almost did the right thing after finding wallet, police say

PORTAGE — A local Walmart employee turned in a wallet that had been left behind by a customer, but not before stealing the cash inside, police say.

Cynthia Sobczak, 58, of Lake Station, was fired on the spot and then taken away to jail on a felony theft charge, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called to the local Walmart store on U.S. 6 at 7:45 p.m. Sunday and the alleged victim, a 59-year-old Portage man, told them he had left his wallet behind on the conveyor belt in the self-checkout area of the store.

When he returned a short time later to retrieve the wallet, he learned it had been found and turned over to the customer service center, police said. It was then he discovered all the cash had been stolen.

Video surveillance footage showed Sobczak picking up the wallet, looking inside and placing it into her Walmart smock pocket before walking into the women's washroom, the incident report says. She is seen leaving the washroom a minute later and reporting the discovery of the wallet to the floor team leader.

Sobczak first claimed she found the wallet in a bathroom stall.

"Am I going to jail?" she asked police.