Portage Walmart employee nabbed 2 years after alleged theft, police say

PORTAGE — Nearly two years after being being accused of stealing while on the job at the local Walmart store, a 38-year-old Portage man has been taken into custody on a theft charge, Portage police say.

Police said they responded to an anonymous tip shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and located the accused, Thomas Richel, in the 800 block of Camelot Manor.

"Thomas advised he knew about the warrant," police said.

The accusation against him goes back to May 16, 2020 when a loss prevention officer at Walmart reported to police that Richel was caught by a surveillance camera stealing several items while on the job when the store was closed, according to the incident report.

Store officials said Richel admitted to that theft and others not known by his employer.

Richel reportedly began writing a statement that read, "I apologize for what happ nn" and then left before finishing.

Police said he is accused of taking $154 in merchandise and only paying $21.

