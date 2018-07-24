A jury awarded $11 million to the widow and three children of a Portage ironworker, who was killed on a Chicago job site just more than three years ago, according to one of the family's attorneys, Kenneth J. Allen.
Joel Ogiego, 45, died Jan. 30, 2015 when he was crushed by equipment hoisted using a tower crane, Allen's office said.
The equipment weighed several thousand pounds more than the tower crane's rated-capacity, which left the crane unable to lift up when Ogiego was first pinned by the load, Allen said referring to court testimony.
The signalman and crane technician "admitted in court filings just days before trial that he negligently failed to get a definitive 'all-clear' from Mr. Ogiego before moving the overweight load," according to Allen.
The companies targeted by the lawsuit are Lombard-based Adjustable Forms Inc., the company in charge of the job site, and the crane’s owner, Central Contractors Service Inc., of Crestwood.
Neither company was immediately available for comment on the jury award.
The case was heard in Cook County court and proceeded to trial after the family rejected the defendants' proposed confidential pre-trial settlement offer.
"The Ogiego family is pleased with the jury's verdict,” said Allen, who served as trial counsel along with Otto Shragal.
"The family wanted to send a message to these companies that overloading a crane is never acceptable and should never again be done, particularly when it poses a direct risk of harm to workers on the project, as it did here," he said. "We believe the jury’s verdict accomplished that laudable goal and lent some meaning to Joel’s tragic death."