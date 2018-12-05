PORTAGE — Police say a whispered call for help from a 71-year-old woman led to the arrest Tuesday night of a 44-year-old Portage woman on accusations of battering the elderly woman for drug money.
Lisa Arend, who has a 2015 battery conviction involving battering the same victim, faces felony counts of battery and domestic battery with a prior conviction resulting in bodily injuries, according to police. She also faces a misdemeanor count of interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Police said the alleged victim called 911 shortly before 10:30 p.m. pretending to be talking to a friend and whispering that she was being beaten and that if she hangs up the phone she will be dead.
The phone then disconnected and she called back again pretending to be talking to a friend.
When police arrived at the home both women share in the 5200 block of Heath Avenue, the elderly woman, who uses a walker, asked them not to reveal that she had called for help, according to the arrest report.
Another person in the home told officers that Arend frequently hits the elderly woman "in order to scare her into giving her money to buy drugs," according to police.
The alleged victim told police Arend attacked her Tuesday night while demanding money, police said. The woman said she was repeatedly struck in the face, had her hair pulled and was knocked to the floor.
Police said when they went to arrest Arend she was very belligerent and has a history of battering officers during previous encounters.
