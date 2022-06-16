Portage woman accused of threatening man with knife while holding baby

PORTAGE — Police say a 31-year-old Portage woman was holding a baby when she grabbed a butcher knife and pointed it at a man, before stabbing the couch next to him during a domestic dispute.

Sierra Gentry was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces felony counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Portage police say.

Officers said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a woman running west from the police station on Central Avenue. They located the woman, later identified as Gentry, who claimed a man she knew assaulted her and drove off with their child.

Police said they contacted the man by phone and he sounded extremely scared. He reportedly told police Gentry began making accusations against him earlier that morning, which led to both squirting medicine on each other.

Gentry then picked up the child and grabbed the knife, while telling the man he could not leave, police said.

After stabbing the couch near where the man was sitting, Gentry put the knife down and the pair and child got in a car and the man drove to the Portage police station, according to the incident report.

The man threw Gentry's phone out of the vehicle window, and when she got out to retrieve it, he drove off with the couple's child, police said.

Gentry accused the man of knocking her to the ground and then jumping on top of her and attempting to grab her throat, according to the report. She reportedly said she grabbed the knife in self defense, but admitted to using it to keep the man from leaving.

