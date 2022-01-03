Portage woman awakens to 'pop;' neighbor accused of shooting into her home, cops say

PORTAGE — A 40-year-old Portage woman said she sleeping when she was suddenly awoke by a "pop" and later discovered a bullet on her bedroom floor and a hole in the wall, police said.

Portage police said a neighbor, identified as Peter Cyprian, 65, told them he was setting his 9mm handgun on a desk when he accidentally pulled the trigger and fired the gun through both a television set and the wall of his home.

"Mr. Cyprian stated he ... put a picture frame over the hole in the east side wall to conceal the incident from his wife," the incident report says.

Police said the gun in question had a strong odor of cleaning agent and appeared to have been recently cleaned.

Cyprian was taken into custody and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, according to police.

Police said they were called out shortly after noon on Thursday to a home in the 5300 block of Concord Avenue where the 40-year-old woman told them she was awoke by the popping sound between 7 and 8 a.m.