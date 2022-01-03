Portage woman awakens to 'pop;' neighbor accused of shooting into her home, cops say

PORTAGE — A 40-year-old Portage woman said she sleeping when she was suddenly awoke by a "pop" and later discovered a bullet on her bedroom floor and a hole in the wall, police said.
Portage police said a neighbor, identified as Peter Cyprian, 65, told them he was setting his 9mm handgun on a desk when he accidentally pulled the trigger and fired the gun through both a television set and the wall of his home.
"Mr. Cyprian stated he ... put a picture frame over the hole in the east side wall to conceal the incident from his wife," the incident report says.
Police said the gun in question had a strong odor of cleaning agent and appeared to have been recently cleaned.
Cyprian was taken into custody and faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, according to police.
Police said they were called out shortly after noon on Thursday to a home in the 5300 block of Concord Avenue where the 40-year-old woman told them she was awoke by the popping sound between 7 and 8 a.m.
She did not notice any damage at first, but a few hours later awoke again to discover "dirt and debris scattered around her bed and after investigating she found a bullet sitting on the ground along the east wall. It was at this time (the woman) noticed the bullet hole in the drywall and informed (her daughter) to contact police."
While investigating, police said Cyprian, who is a neighbor, told them when he arrived home from work between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. that day, he accidentally fired a gun while trying to put it on his desk.
"Mr. Cyprian stated he didn't know there was a bullet in the chamber," the incident report says.
He said the bullet traveled through a television and out through the wall of his house, police said. He reportedly told police he went outside, but found no bullet or hole in his neighbor's house.
Cyprian said he was too embarrassed to report the shooting to police and did not contact his neighbor because he thought they would be sleeping, according to police.