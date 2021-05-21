Portage woman claims she fired gun to scare group away from her home, police say

PORTAGE — A 36-year-old woman accused of firing a gun into the air multiple times said she was intimidated when a group of people showed up Thursday night outside her home in the 5400 block of Aspen Avenue, police said.

Jocefina Bridges, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, said she fired the gun into the air approximately five times in order to scare off the former boyfriend of a family member, Portage police said.

She said he showed up at the residence with a group of others to collect his belongings and she felt intimidated, police said.

Bridges said she was never threatened by the former boyfriend or his friends and did not see any weapons on them, according to the incident report.

Her relative told officers her former boyfriend arrived with two cars totaling nine people and they were intimidating, police said. Bridges then stepped outside with the gun, showed it to the group and told them to leave. When one man stepped forward, she fired the gun into the air six or seven times, according to police.