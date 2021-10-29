 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portage woman crashed into other car, choked passenger in domestic dispute, police say
alert urgent

Portage woman crashed into other car, choked passenger in domestic dispute, police say

Amanda Hammon

Amanda Hammon

 Provided

PORTAGE — A Portage woman faces a domestic battery charge based on allegations of slamming her vehicle into another woman's car and then choking the other woman, police said.

Amanda Hammon, 40, was taken into custody following the incident Wednesday afternoon outside the Zip Foods store at 5757 U.S. 20, Portage police said.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The other woman said she was walking near the scene when her sister pulled into the parking lot to pick her up, police said. Hammon then pulled her vehicle in front of them and as they attempted to drive around her, Hammon struck their vehicle in the rear of the driver's side, according to reports.

A verbal dispute followed and accelerated when Hammon "grabbed (the alleged victim) by the neck and attempted to choke her," police said.

Hammon told police she did not attempt to brake prior to the crash, "but that she may have accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead," according to the incident report.

Police said the other woman has several small abrasions and redness on her neck.

Hammon was taken to Porter County Jail, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. traffic deaths rose over 18% in first 6 months of 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts