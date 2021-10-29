Portage woman crashed into other car, choked passenger in domestic dispute, police say

PORTAGE — A Portage woman faces a domestic battery charge based on allegations of slamming her vehicle into another woman's car and then choking the other woman, police said.

Amanda Hammon, 40, was taken into custody following the incident Wednesday afternoon outside the Zip Foods store at 5757 U.S. 20, Portage police said.

The other woman said she was walking near the scene when her sister pulled into the parking lot to pick her up, police said. Hammon then pulled her vehicle in front of them and as they attempted to drive around her, Hammon struck their vehicle in the rear of the driver's side, according to reports.

A verbal dispute followed and accelerated when Hammon "grabbed (the alleged victim) by the neck and attempted to choke her," police said.

Hammon told police she did not attempt to brake prior to the crash, "but that she may have accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead," according to the incident report.

Police said the other woman has several small abrasions and redness on her neck.

Hammon was taken to Porter County Jail, police said.

