PORTAGE — A 28-year-old Portage woman faces a felony charge after allegedly pointing what turned out be a BB gun at another driver during what police described as a road rage incident.
A 44-year-old Westville man reportedly told Portage police he pulled out on to southbound Willowcreek Road shortly after 9 p.m. Friday when another vehicle began honking at him.
Riding Shotgun with the Gary Fire Department
He turned westbound on U.S. 6 and stopped his vehicle, at which time the other driver, identified by police as Marissa Ledesma, "pulled out a gun and pointed it towards him."
"(The man) also advised the driver was shaking their head in a back-and-forth motion," police said.
As Ledesma drove off, the man said he called police and followed until her vehicle was stopped by Hobart police along U.S. 30 near Grand Boulevard.
Police discovered the weapon in question was a BB gun and Ledesma reportedly told them the man was driving erratically and she thought something was wrong with him. She said he then got out of his vehicle and began banging on her window, calling her derogatory names at which time she pulled out her BB gun and placed it on her lap.
"I asked Ms. Ledesma if she had pulled it out to scare the other driver and she stated that she pulled it out for her safety," police said.
After conferring with a deputy prosecutor, police said they decided to arrest Ledesma. She was taken to the Porter County jail and has since been charged with a felony count of intimidation using a deadly weapon, records show.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Lawrence Reilly
Arrest date: March 22, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Rensselaer, IN Booking Number: 2301231
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Dakota Buckner
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301178
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Danyelle Martin-Gutierrez
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301192
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Benjamin Hernandez
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2301226
Charges: Possession of cocaine or narcotic substance, felony
Quaan Smith
Arrest date: March 22, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301230
Charges: Theft, felony
Anasia Starks
Arrest date: March 24, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301254
Charges: Theft, felony
Micheal Oprisko
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301174
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kevin Healy
Arrest date: March 20, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2301197
Charges: OWI, felony
Thaddeus Gawlinksi
Arrest date: March 17, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301167
Charges: Theft, felony
Kolin Burgess
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2301171
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Ulises Ortiz
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Romeoville, IL Booking Number: 2301188
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shelby Smith
Arrest date: March 20, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301194
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Daniel Smith
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2 301208
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Dominique Tackitt
Arrest date: March 22, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2301234
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Colby Barcelli
Arrest date: March 24, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Ogden Dunes, IN Booking Number: 2301252
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Alaina Howard
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301224
Charges: Domestic Battery, misdemeanor
David Billings
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 48 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301181
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Hunter Ryan
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2301187
Charges: OWI, felony
Thomas Noble
Arrest date: March 23, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301240
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Kaden Conder
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301175
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Crider
Arrest date: March 23, 2023 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301246
Charges: Battery, felony
David Hunt
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: South Bend, IN Booking Number: 2301212
Charges: Theft, felony
George Thompson
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301190
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Richard Gomez
Arrest date: March 20, 2023 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2301203
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Brent Mleczko
Arrest date: March 22, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301228
Charges: OWI, felony
Colby Hutchinson
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301173
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Kevin Cotton
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301185
Charges: Po ssession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, felony
Savannah Barnett
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301177
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Shawn Grubbs
Arrest date: March 20, 2023 Age: 21 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301201
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
William Nelson
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 22 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301219
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jordan Kristina
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2301176
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Claudia Navarro
Arrest date: March 22, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301227
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Abigail Rodriguez
Arrest date: March 24, 2023 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301257
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Khristopher Hepner
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 39 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2301186
Charges: R esidential entry , felony
Bernard Ryan
Arrest date: March 23, 2023 Age: 70 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2301243
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eric Zeidler
Arrest date: March 19, 2023 Age: 42 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301183
Charges: OWI, felony
Casan Bogan
Arrest date: March 18, 2023 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2301179
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Michael Woodland
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2301210
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine, felony
Terrance Rodriguez
Arrest date: March 24, 2023 Age: 18 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2301260
Charges: Battery, felony
Mackenzie Trumble
Arrest date: March 21, 2023 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2301216
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.