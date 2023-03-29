PORTAGE — A 28-year-old Portage woman faces a felony charge after allegedly pointing what turned out be a BB gun at another driver during what police described as a road rage incident.

A 44-year-old Westville man reportedly told Portage police he pulled out on to southbound Willowcreek Road shortly after 9 p.m. Friday when another vehicle began honking at him.

He turned westbound on U.S. 6 and stopped his vehicle, at which time the other driver, identified by police as Marissa Ledesma, "pulled out a gun and pointed it towards him."

"(The man) also advised the driver was shaking their head in a back-and-forth motion," police said.

As Ledesma drove off, the man said he called police and followed until her vehicle was stopped by Hobart police along U.S. 30 near Grand Boulevard.

Police discovered the weapon in question was a BB gun and Ledesma reportedly told them the man was driving erratically and she thought something was wrong with him. She said he then got out of his vehicle and began banging on her window, calling her derogatory names at which time she pulled out her BB gun and placed it on her lap.

"I asked Ms. Ledesma if she had pulled it out to scare the other driver and she stated that she pulled it out for her safety," police said.

After conferring with a deputy prosecutor, police said they decided to arrest Ledesma. She was taken to the Porter County jail and has since been charged with a felony count of intimidation using a deadly weapon, records show.

