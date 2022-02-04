Portage woman nabbed for shooting toward neighbor chugged booze during arrest, police say

PORTAGE — After a resident heard gunshots while shoveling snow Wednesday night, police said they discovered a neighbor of his had fired a handgun four times toward a nearby home.

Portage police said as they were taking 46-year-old Amy Arnold into custody on a felony count of criminal recklessness, she grabbed a large bottle of vodka and began "chugging" the alcohol.

Officers were called out at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Tulip Avenue and were directed to the area where the gunshots were heard, according to the incident report.

Police said they found a spent shell casing at the back door of Arnold's home, but she initially denied having a gun. Upon being questioned a third time, she directed officers to a 9mm handgun inside a bag of cat food, police said.

Arnold reportedly told police she stood inside her home at the back door and fired the gun four times toward the ground in the direction of dog house. Police said there is a neighboring home in the direction the gun was fired.

Officers said Arnold smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. As police went to place her under arrest, they said she grabbed a large, half-empty bottle of vodka from the ground and began drinking before officers took it away.

Police said Arnold was physically combative while being placed in a holding cell at the county jail. She acknowledged the shooting was wrong, but said it was worth it as a celebration of the memory of a deceased family member, police said.

