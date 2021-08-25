Portage woman nabs contractor on video rummaging through her bedroom, police say

PORTAGE — A local woman told police she left a contractor in her home and then watched him from a surveillance camera rummaging through belongings in her locked bedroom, according to an incident report.

Nicholas Stankus, 29, of Liberty Township, was taken into custody and faces charges of theft, trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and was wanted on an arrest warrant in Porter County for failing to show for a child support hearing, Portage police said.

The woman, who lives in the 5900 block of Newport Avenue, told police that after Stankus worked at her house Monday, she noticed a plastic coffee container holding money in her bedroom had been disturbed. She said $60 and some change were missing.

As a result, she set up a surveillance camera and locked the bedroom door when Stankus returned Tuesday to continue his work, police said. She then left the home to go to a store and after watching him rummaging through belongings in her bedroom from the camera, contacted police.

Police responded to the home and said Stankus at first denied going into the bedroom. He then said he knew about the camera and said he went into the bedroom to measure for drywall.