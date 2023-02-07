PORTAGE — A 53-year-old Portage woman, accused of stealing a bag of cash more than a year ago from the local Meijer store where she worked, was taken into custody Monday as part of a
larger SWAT team action aimed another wanted person in the same house, police said.
Portage police said they had been called out the local Meijer store shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021 where they were told that employee Donna Fazekas was seen on surveillance video carrying out the theft.
A store official said an investigation began when a cash drop at the store's gas station showed up missing on Dec. 8, 2021, police said. A surveillance video reportedly shows Fazekas starting the cash drop, but instead, placing the bag of cash into a garbage can and then taking the bag outside.
The store official said the move appeared to be no accident.
Fazekas told her employer at the time the move was not intentional "and she thought she made the drop," police said.
The information was forwarded to prosecutors and Fazekas was taken into custody Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Samuelson Road in Portage where police had pursued a wanted man.
While clearing the home in search of the hiding man, police found Fazekas and learned she had a warrant on the misdemeanor theft charge, according to the arrest report.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jennifer Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Philip Reiner III
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300023
Charges: Theft, felony
Krystal Castillo
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300020
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Malarik
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300001
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Cooper
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300039
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Ronnie Borolov
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2 300055
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300003
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Blake Megquier
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2300010
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Robert Dixon-White
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300024
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Roy Johnson
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300045
Charges: Theft, felony
Joel Brumm
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jo Ann Calo
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205072
Charges: OWI, felony
Bridgette Nelson
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300002
Charges: Criminal mischief, felony
Chriselle Waters
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300034
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amannda Fore
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300032
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Zachariah Vigil
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300043
Charges: Weapons/Pointing a firearm, felony
Nicholas Longstreet
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205074
Charges: Strangulation, felony
James Galburth III
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300004
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jerrahmia Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300052
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Travis Wheeler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300033
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Ryan
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300006
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Zachary King
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300050
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Zachary Bearden
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300005
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deonte France
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300014
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Kathleen Kain
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300022
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300007 Charges: Child exploitation, felony
David McDonald
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205069
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Wilson
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300029
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Patrick Kohler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300021
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300008
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacob Odea
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300057
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Virginia Petri
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205071
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.