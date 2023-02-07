PORTAGE — A 53-year-old Portage woman, accused of stealing a bag of cash more than a year ago from the local Meijer store where she worked, was taken into custody Monday as part of a larger SWAT team action aimed another wanted person in the same house, police said.

Portage police said they had been called out the local Meijer store shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 2021 where they were told that employee Donna Fazekas was seen on surveillance video carrying out the theft.

A store official said an investigation began when a cash drop at the store's gas station showed up missing on Dec. 8, 2021, police said. A surveillance video reportedly shows Fazekas starting the cash drop, but instead, placing the bag of cash into a garbage can and then taking the bag outside.

The store official said the move appeared to be no accident.

Fazekas told her employer at the time the move was not intentional "and she thought she made the drop," police said.

The information was forwarded to prosecutors and Fazekas was taken into custody Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Samuelson Road in Portage where police had pursued a wanted man.

While clearing the home in search of the hiding man, police found Fazekas and learned she had a warrant on the misdemeanor theft charge, according to the arrest report.

