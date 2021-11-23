Portage woman sentenced by feds in Cedar Lake softball theft case

HAMMOND — A Portage woman was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to a criminal count of wire fraud involving a Cedar Lake-based girls softball club, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson said.
Jessica Guska, also known as Jessica Irvine, Jessica Brewer, Jessica Carrington and Jessica Hoggard, was sentenced to four months in prison followed by four months home detention and two years of supervised release, the court said.
Guska, 43, also was ordered by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio to pay $29,490 in restitution to the victim of her offense.
Guska was the president of Riptide Travel Softball and was responsible for managing the club's finances, the court said. From August 2018 until approximately October 2019, she embezzled money meant for Riptide and used it to pay her personal expenses, including health care costs, air travel, vacations and property taxes.
