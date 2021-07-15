Portage woman struck while helping rescue dog, motorist charged, police say

PORTAGE — A 69-year-old motorist faces a felony charge after allegedly running his vehicle into one of several people stopped in the roadway attempting to catch a small dog that was running loose, police said.

The 40-year-old Portage woman said she had stopped on Swanson Road shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to help others catch the dog when a vehicle driven by Gary Neeley, of Portage, turned south on to the roadway from Robbins Avenue, police said.

She told police she held her arm out motioning for him to stop and then turned her back on him with her arms still extended when he did stop. But Neeley then began honking his horn and yelled out his window, "Move, I have (expletive) to do."

When she did not move, the woman said Neeley bumped her with his 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

"(The woman) said it did not knock her to the ground, but the bumper of the vehicle hit her in her lower back causing pain," according to the incident report.

The woman said she did not move because other people were in the roadway trying to catch the small dog. Neeley again bumped her in the back with his vehicle, police said.