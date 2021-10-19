Portage woman threatened to shoot other driver, police say

PORTAGE — Police are seeking a weapons charge against a 23-year-old Portage woman, who during a traffic stop, was found to be texting a threat about shooting another motorist following a confrontation at a gas station, according to the incident report.

Portage police said they stopped the woman's vehicle around 9 a.m. Friday along a local stretch of U.S. 6 following a complaint of a reckless driver.

The driver, who is not being named because she was not taken into custody and not yet charged, told police she had a few mostly smoked marijuana cigarettes in her vehicle.

"I was also able to observe an open text conversation on (driver's) cell phone which stated she was going to 'shoot someone' when she gets home," police said.

Police said they found a handgun in her purse with attached and unattached magazines. She did not have the necessary permit to be carrying the gun, police said.

The woman reportedly told police she had been texting her mother about another motorist who was following her after the two had yelled at each other at a gas station in Hobart.