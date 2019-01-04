VALPARAISO — A 28-year-old Portage woman is seeking a second bond reduction after being picked up on drug-related charges 10 years after pleading guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of her close friend.
Alysha Ramos has been unable to afford the current $4,500 bond that was reduced from $7,500 nearly three months ago, according to her defense attorney Bob Harper.
Harper requested a further reduction Friday, saying Ramos is scheduled to graduate next week from the Chemical Dependency and Addictions Program at the Porter County Jail.
She has been given instructions from the juvenile courts about what will be required of her if she is reunited with her children upon her release from jail, Harper said.
Harper said her co-defendant in the case is scheduled to be released next week week per the terms of a plea agreement.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who granted the first bond reduction, said he would first like to see Ramos graduate from the substance abuse program at the jail.
He scheduled a bond hearing for Jan. 18.
When Clymer first reduced the bond in October, he said he offered the reduction as a sign of hope and encouraged her to participate in drug treatment if she wants to see the bond reduced further.
Ramos faces charges of possessing heroin, hypodermic needles and other heroin-related paraphernalia, according to court records. She is charged with possessing and dealing marijuana, possessing synthetic marijuana, allowing drug use at her Portage home and possessing crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Ramos also is accused of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her 6-year-old child, according to court records.
She vowed in October that if released from jail, she would not stick with the father of one of her children if there were drugs around.
"My kid is more important to me than he is," Ramos said.
She said she needs to be out of jail in order to begin the counseling, drug screens, home checks and other efforts required to reunite her with her three children.
Clymer has said he would consider allowing Ramos to have supervised visits with her children, along with undergoing weekly drug tests, if she is released from jail.
"I believe you love your child," he said. "I'm concerned about your children."
"I want you to have a good, healthy relationship with yourself, too," Clymer said.
Ramos was sentenced in August 2009 to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation after she pleaded guilty in the driving death case. She went on to violate her probation three times by using drugs, according to court documents.
Ramos was released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 but was not sent to prison.
